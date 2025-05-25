American Trust Has $25.15 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

American Trust reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 446,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,712 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of American Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. American Trust owned 0.11% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $25,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 36,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JEPQ opened at $52.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.31 and a twelve month high of $58.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average of $54.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5979 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $7.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

