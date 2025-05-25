Michels Family Financial LLC Invests $255,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Michels Family Financial LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Melius downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of LMT stock opened at $469.27 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $418.88 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The stock has a market cap of $109.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $461.70 and its 200-day moving average is $476.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 57.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,265.58. The trade was a 23.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $884,840. The trade was a 61.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

