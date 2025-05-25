T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by GTS Securities LLC

GTS Securities LLC trimmed its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 89.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,623 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 39,403 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 189 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $242.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.68. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.37 and a 1-year high of $276.49. The company has a market cap of $275.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.68.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,533. This trade represents a 18.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

