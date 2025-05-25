American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in American Express by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,424 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.05.

American Express Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of AXP opened at $285.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $326.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. American Express had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $16.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,251. The trade was a 50.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total value of $799,008.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,822.54. This trade represents a 21.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

