iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,896 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,141,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,563,000 after purchasing an additional 596,515 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,867,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,996 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,141,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,443,000 after buying an additional 292,539 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,721,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,962,000 after buying an additional 113,633 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,580,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,864,000 after buying an additional 837,887 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of QUAL opened at $174.12 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.34 and a twelve month high of $187.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.05.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

