4,841 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Acquired by Challenger Wealth Management

Challenger Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000. Cintas makes up about 0.8% of Challenger Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 26,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $955,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $13,964,000. Finally, Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $2,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $222.29 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $228.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.76 billion, a PE ratio of 53.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.11%.

In other Cintas news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total transaction of $380,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,835,235.36. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,780,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,647,979.84. The trade was a 23.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Argus raised Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.88.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

