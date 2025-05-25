iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 123,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,625 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,878,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,513,000 after purchasing an additional 764,970 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,940,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,493 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,602,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,672,000 after purchasing an additional 999,882 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,975,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,740,000 after purchasing an additional 186,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,478,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,201,000 after purchasing an additional 148,960 shares in the last quarter.

IVW stock opened at $101.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.33. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

