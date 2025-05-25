Sunbeam Capital Management LLC Invests $249,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. China Renaissance downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $112.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.48.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $93.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.34. The stock has a market cap of $104.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $223,403.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,378.94. The trade was a 8.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $1,442,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,847,482.42. The trade was a 8.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,808 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,424. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

