Best Nuclear Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 22nd

NextEra Energy, Berkshire Hathaway, GE Vernova, Oklo, Constellation Energy, Vistra, and Duke Energy are the seven Nuclear stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nuclear stocks refer to a state’s total inventory of nuclear weapons and the fissile materials (such as enriched uranium and plutonium) from which they are made. This inventory includes deployed warheads, those held in reserve, and weapons awaiting dismantlement. Tracking nuclear stocks is essential for assessing strategic deterrence capabilities and verifying compliance with arms-control agreements. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nuclear stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Shares of NEE traded down $6.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.27. The stock had a trading volume of 21,726,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,457,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $134.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.20. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $86.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEE

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $504.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,954,295. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $401.58 and a 12-month high of $542.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $520.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $487.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

NYSE GEV traded up $9.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $462.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,414,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,933,340. GE Vernova has a fifty-two week low of $150.01 and a fifty-two week high of $464.70. The company has a market capitalization of $126.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $352.79 and its 200 day moving average is $348.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

NYSE OKLO traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.82. The company had a trading volume of 10,052,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,962,159. Oklo has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day moving average is $28.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OKLO

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

NASDAQ CEG traded up $4.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $291.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,719. Constellation Energy has a fifty-two week low of $155.60 and a fifty-two week high of $352.00. The company has a market capitalization of $91.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.82 and its 200 day moving average is $249.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CEG

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

NYSE VST traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,758,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,404,313. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.45 and its 200 day moving average is $142.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $199.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VST

Duke Energy (DUK)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.69. 1,654,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,892,299. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $89.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $99.21 and a twelve month high of $125.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DUK

Featured Stories