Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,953 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 20,784 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 43,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 39,762 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 45,237 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 161,881 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.60 and its 200 day moving average is $42.12. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $47.36.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.31 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 19.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vandana Venkatesh sold 10,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $437,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,459 shares in the company, valued at $633,159.61. This trade represents a 40.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 9,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $396,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,352.80. This represents a 47.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,500 shares of company stock worth $1,376,300 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Argus raised shares of Verizon Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on VZ

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.