Gould Capital LLC Has $10.38 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Gould Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 217,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 7.2% of Gould Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gould Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Seven Mile Advisory grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 29,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $55.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average of $50.56.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

