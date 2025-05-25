Perennial Advisors LLC Takes $1.89 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in Lam Research by 908.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $70.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Susquehanna raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $81.06 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $113.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.92 and a 200-day moving average of $75.73. The company has a market capitalization of $103.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 25.63%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

