Aurdan Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Aurdan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,000. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for approximately 1.7% of Aurdan Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (down from $345.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.38.

Shares of APD opened at $270.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.69 and a 1 year high of $341.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.14). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 104.07%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Walter L. Nelson sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total value of $181,706.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,811.50. This represents a 45.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

