Perennial Advisors LLC Takes $13.57 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,574,000. Mastercard accounts for 3.0% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.45, for a total value of $85,417.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,394.75. This trade represents a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total value of $3,813,337.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at $18,459,292.32. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,207 shares of company stock valued at $12,664,529. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $564.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $514.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $428.86 and a 12-month high of $588.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $540.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $537.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Mastercard from $660.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price target (up previously from $591.00) on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 price target (up previously from $614.00) on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.25.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

