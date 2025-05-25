McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,018,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCK stock opened at $715.44 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $464.42 and a twelve month high of $731.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $689.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $634.29. The stock has a market cap of $89.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.99%.

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $686.69.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,336 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.30, for a total value of $4,544,812.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,587,348. The trade was a 30.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 1,248 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.30, for a total transaction of $895,190.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,043.30. The trade was a 32.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,127 shares of company stock valued at $5,834,498 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

