Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Value Partners Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 91.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 56,364 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Home Depot by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 643,284 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $250,231,000 after purchasing an additional 32,275 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Home Depot by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baer Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,367,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $398.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE HD opened at $363.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.77 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $359.90 and a 200-day moving average of $387.19. The company has a market cap of $361.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.42%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

