PVG Asset Management Corp Trims Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

PVG Asset Management Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,195,000 after acquiring an additional 35,884,088 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,232,829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,202,879,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993,736 shares during the period. Finally, Kedalion Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,424,795,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $532.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $509.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.69. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.