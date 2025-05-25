409 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Purchased by Pinney & Scofield Inc.

Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 694,266 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Macquarie cut their price objective on PayPal from $117.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.68.

In other news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $69.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.13. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

