Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,662 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $6,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,703,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,306,000 after purchasing an additional 313,398 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,068,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198,415 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,071,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,764 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,505,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,304,000 after purchasing an additional 540,916 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,642,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,287,000 after purchasing an additional 206,738 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $58.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.67. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.1872 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.