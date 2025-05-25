Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Announces Dividend of $0.40

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the mining company on Monday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.

Agnico Eagle Mines has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years. Agnico Eagle Mines has a payout ratio of 24.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to earn $4.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $117.68 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $63.01 and a 12-month high of $126.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,216 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $119.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

