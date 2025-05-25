Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $127,000 Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,656.48. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $73.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.26. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $84.74.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.34 billion. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.97.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on C

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.