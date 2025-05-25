Ascent Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ascent Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 482.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5,533.3% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:ZTS opened at $162.92 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.70 and a 52-week high of $200.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 35.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $243.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $242.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zoetis

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.14, for a total transaction of $201,029.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,244.30. This trade represents a 9.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $55,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,770. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.