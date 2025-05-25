iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.24 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.63 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The stock has a market cap of $122.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.04 and a 200-day moving average of $97.84.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

