Ameriflex Group Inc. Invests $1.38 Million in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $123.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.81. The company has a market cap of $289.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 649.03, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $20.64 and a one year high of $133.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $2,772,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,958,509.98. This trade represents a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $103,437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,988. This trade represents a 99.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,931,701 shares of company stock valued at $373,180,433. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLTR. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.95.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

