Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 650,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,912 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in RTX were worth $75,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,745,644,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,508,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,063,000 after buying an additional 3,164,844 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,288,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,964,000 after buying an additional 2,854,928 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $216,340,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in RTX by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,157,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,251 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Baird R W upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Vertical Research upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,008.40. The trade was a 35.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,946 shares of company stock valued at $9,024,856. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $132.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a one year low of $99.07 and a one year high of $138.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.13 and its 200-day moving average is $124.74.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.77%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

