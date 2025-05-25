Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Sold by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIGI stock opened at $88.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $74.27 and a 1 year high of $89.16.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.5232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

