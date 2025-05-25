Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Aurdan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,036,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 291,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,747,000 after buying an additional 14,312 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $582.00 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $556.74 and a 200-day moving average of $583.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

