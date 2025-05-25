Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Reduces Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in shares of Amgen by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.22.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN opened at $271.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.48. The firm has a market cap of $146.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.30 and a twelve month high of $346.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.86%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

