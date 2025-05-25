Pullen Investment Management LLC Sells 308 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Pullen Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 570.6% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on CME Group from $269.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank raised CME Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CME Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, COO Suzanne Sprague sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.83, for a total transaction of $385,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,885.88. This trade represents a 15.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 3,984 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.47, for a total value of $997,872.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,774,211.62. The trade was a 12.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,384 shares of company stock valued at $7,531,053 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of CME stock opened at $284.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.45. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $190.70 and a one year high of $286.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $267.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 57.52%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.30%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

