North Star Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. one8zero8 LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $390.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $365.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.83. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $419.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

