Ameriflex Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,317 iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3,152.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $227.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.99 and a 200-day moving average of $226.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $180.65 and a 52 week high of $245.04.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

