Sunbeam Capital Management LLC Takes $276,000 Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,762,522,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,899,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,492,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216,199 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,165,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,230,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,571 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 208.2% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 3,752,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,595,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,303,681,000 after buying an additional 2,221,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific
In related news, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 4,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $458,904.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,592.37. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total transaction of $477,956.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,420.70. This represents a 19.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,830 shares of company stock valued at $20,043,415 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Report on Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Stock Performance
NYSE BSX opened at $104.49 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $107.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.59 billion, a PE ratio of 83.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.37.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Boston Scientific Company Profile
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Boston Scientific
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Trade Desk Silences Critics; Recovery Looks Poised to Continue
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Booz Allen Hamilton Earnings: 3 Bullish Signals for BAH Stock
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- These ETFs Provide Easy Exposure to Growing International Markets
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.