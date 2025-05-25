Sunbeam Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 189 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,533. This represents a 18.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS opened at $242.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $275.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.37 and a 52-week high of $276.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.68.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. HSBC downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.68.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

