Challenger Wealth Management Invests $221,000 in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Challenger Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caitlin John LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 335.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Arista Networks by 381.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 415.7% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.14.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $91.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.97. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $133.58. The stock has a market cap of $114.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 17,433 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $1,623,709.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,709.62. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 51,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $4,593,214.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 410,755 shares of company stock valued at $37,043,825 over the last 90 days. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

