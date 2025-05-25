American Trust Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

American Trust cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 226.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $87.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.65 and a 1-year high of $92.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

