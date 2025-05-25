American Trust Cuts Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

American Trust reduced its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 92,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 495,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,674,000 after purchasing an additional 24,677 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 19,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Michels Family Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 501,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 3,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $266,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,162 shares in the company, valued at $12,784,750.12. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 9,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $745,282.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,038.78. This represents a 17.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,088 shares of company stock worth $8,105,928 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $87.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $89.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

