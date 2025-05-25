Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 834,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,211,000 after acquiring an additional 85,612 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,708,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926,232 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 484,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,900,000 after purchasing an additional 46,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,123,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,137 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on General Mills from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on General Mills from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.69.

NYSE:GIS opened at $53.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.81 and its 200 day moving average is $60.33. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.39 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 11,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $739,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,967,490. This represents a 3.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

