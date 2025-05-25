Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,160 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Oppenheimer increased their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

AT&T Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of T stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03. The stock has a market cap of $197.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.10%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.