Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $3,017,750,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $1,036,302,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Chevron by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,496,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,389,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,756 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Chevron by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 8,806,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,323,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,262 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Chevron by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,079,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,808 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.24.

Chevron Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $136.66 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The company has a market cap of $238.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 78.17%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

