Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,193 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in American Express by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Aurdan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $14,822,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Express from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Compass Point lowered their price objective on American Express from $325.00 to $309.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $274.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.05.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $285.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. American Express has a twelve month low of $220.43 and a twelve month high of $326.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.04 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 15.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,822.54. This trade represents a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,251. This trade represents a 50.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

