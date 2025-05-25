Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,464,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,122,000 after acquiring an additional 190,971 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 27,259 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $47.80 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.14. The firm has a market cap of $123.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

