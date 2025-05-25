Garde Capital Inc. Has $926,000 Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Garde Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,514,000 after buying an additional 72,991 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,349,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590,475 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Airbnb by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,296,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,647,000 after acquiring an additional 331,607 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,175,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,683,000 after acquiring an additional 558,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $433,374,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB stock opened at $126.72 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.88 and a 1-year high of $163.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $79.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Airbnb from $123.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Phillip Securities lowered Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Airbnb

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total transaction of $28,397,048.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,652,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,925,027.80. This represents a 11.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,245 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $300,897.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,173 shares in the company, valued at $25,220,827.19. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,631,064 shares of company stock valued at $204,677,803. 27.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.