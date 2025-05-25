Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 86.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,764 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $24,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 328.9% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 703.8% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $13,349,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,792. The trade was a 77.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $7,002,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,375. This trade represents a 87.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,178,500 shares of company stock valued at $241,903,805 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:APH opened at $85.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $87.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.