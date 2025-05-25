Aurdan Capital Management LLC Invests $358,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Aurdan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,066.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 425,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 421,703 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,319,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $101.43 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $107.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.33. The stock has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

