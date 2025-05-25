Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Position Boosted by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 93.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,685 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Main Street Group LTD boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average is $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

