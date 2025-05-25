Putney Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of AMD stock opened at $110.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $178.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $187.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AMD. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Argus set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.58.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

