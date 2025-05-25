Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Buckle had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 44.11%. The firm had revenue of $272.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Buckle Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:BKE opened at $41.21 on Friday. Buckle has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $54.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.08 and a 200 day moving average of $43.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Buckle’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

Insider Activity at Buckle

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 30,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $1,244,606.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,675,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,981,404.49. This represents a 1.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 130,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,148,629 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Buckle by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 13,189 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Buckle by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 94,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Buckle by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Buckle by 1,928.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKE has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Buckle in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

