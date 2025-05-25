Perennial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Argus downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.55.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $66.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.25 and a 200-day moving average of $63.28. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $85.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.89%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

