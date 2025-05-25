Perennial Advisors LLC Takes $1.36 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,238.3% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $48.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.83. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $51.17.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

