Perennial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 92,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,424,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 8,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $42.95 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $53.98. The company has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,800. This represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on USB. DA Davidson cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.89.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

